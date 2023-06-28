Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 27

The city police have nabbed two more persons in the five-month-old case of kidnapping and extortion. The duo was also involved in a carjacking incident in which they snatched a car from a cop in Medical Enclave area in May.

Those arrested were identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Laddi of Sharifpura area, and Kunal Mahajan of Shivala road. The police also recovered Rs 18,800 from the accused. Earlier, the police had arrested Jaskaran Khanna of Hukum Singh Road, Ajay Negi of Sharifpura and Mayank Mahajan.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North subdivision) Varinder Singh Khosa said Shivam Sood, a grocery store owner, was abducted by the suspects from outside his house on February 2 when he had just reached there. As he came out of his car, a bike-borne youth hit his bike. As they indulged into arguments, a car stopped nearby him. Three of occupants bundled him into a car and fled away.

He said the accused posed as accomplices of Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion while pointing pistols at him. He said he got afraid and called his father asking him to hand over the amount to his friend. He said the accused then called his accomplices who took the amount from

his father. He said the accused then let him off while threatening to shoot his entire family

in case he revealed the incident to anyone.

During the initial probe, the police nabbed Jaskaran and Ajay Negi who had collected the cash from the victim’s father. Their interrogation led to the identification of others. Among others who were booked included Bhupinder Singh, Kunal Mahajan alias Keshan alias Kan of Shivala Road, Mayank Mahajan and Sahil Duggal alias Lalli of Sharifpura locality and Sukhchain Singh.

Bhupinder had three criminal cases, including attempt to murder, registered against him and Kunal Mahajan was involved in a murder case.

During investigations, it was also found that they had snatched a Baleno car from Medical Enclave on the night of May 15 from a cop posted at the Division C police station. They had also indulged in a firing incident in Maqboolpura area.