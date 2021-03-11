Two motorcycle thieves arrested

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The police have arrested two vehicle thieves and seized two stolen motorcycles from their possession. The accused have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Himmatpura, and Paramjit Singh, a resident of Dharamkot. The police officials said the duo was riding a stolen motorcycle when they were arrested. The second bike was recovered from them during investigation. Lakhwinder Singh was earlier declared a proclaimed offender in an NDPS case. TNS

Girl abducted from gurdwara

Tarn Taran: A teenaged girl was allegedly abducted from Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Shaheed Pahuwind when she had gone to the gurdwara with her mother and younger brother on August 14. The victim’s grandfather in his statement to the Bhikhiwind police said the girl didn’t return from the gurdwara. Her mother and younger brother tried to find her, but couldn’t locate her. The police registered a case under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified person on Tuesday.