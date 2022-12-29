Two nabbed for motorbike theft

Phagwara, December 28
The police have arrested two motorcycle thieves under Section 379, 411 of IPC. The arrested accused were identified as Jatinder Singh alias Happy, a resident of Bhagatpura, Phagwara and Arvinder Singh, a resident of Satnampura.
The police have also recovered a stolen bike from their possession. The accused have confessed before the police that they stole the bike near a school of village Kot Rani. -- OC
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...