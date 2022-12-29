Two nabbed for motorbike theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 28

The police have arrested two motorcycle thieves under Section 379, 411 of IPC. The arrested accused were identified as Jatinder Singh alias Happy, a resident of Bhagatpura, Phagwara and Arvinder Singh, a resident of Satnampura.

The police have also recovered a stolen bike from their possession. The accused have confessed before the police that they stole the bike near a school of village Kot Rani. -- OC