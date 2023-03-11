Two nabbed for stealing copper wire in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 10
The Islamabad police nabbed two person, identified as Subham Kumar of Kot Khalsa and Shiv Kumar of Guru Nanak Pura, for allegedly stealing copper wire from streetlight poles near Guru Nanak Dev University here.
Surinder Singh, JE, streetlight department of the MC said that the MC had installed LED streetlights on the road and on Thursday he found the two stealing copper wire from the streetlight poles. They were overpowered and later handed over to the police. A case was registered against them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto
Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...