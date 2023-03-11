Two nabbed for stealing copper wire in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 10

The Islamabad police nabbed two person, identified as Subham Kumar of Kot Khalsa and Shiv Kumar of Guru Nanak Pura, for allegedly stealing copper wire from streetlight poles near Guru Nanak Dev University here.

Surinder Singh, JE, streetlight department of the MC said that the MC had installed LED streetlights on the road and on Thursday he found the two stealing copper wire from the streetlight poles. They were overpowered and later handed over to the police. A case was registered against them.