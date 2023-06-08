Two nabbed with 1.75-kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 7

The CIA staff of the Amritsar city police have arrested two residents of Tarn Taran residents and seized 1.75 kg of heroin from them.

The two suspects have been identified as Heera Singh of Muradpur and Nishan Singh of Kot Dharam Chand. The duo was intercepted in the India Gate area following a tip-off. The contraband seized from their possession had reportedly been smuggled from Pakistan.

Three cases had previously been registered against Heera under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran while a case of snatching was earlier registered against Nishan in Ferozepur district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana stated that the police have identified four more members of the drug cartel and raids to nab them are under way. The drug racket was being reportedly being operated by inmates lodged in the Amritsar central jail.

The duo was produced in the court and brought on four-day police remand for the probe. More seizures are expected following their interrogation, the police said. A case has been registered against them under Section 21 (C), 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.