Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

The CIA staff-I arrested two persons for allegedly possessing 210 gm of heroin yesterday. They were identified as Multaj Singh, alias Mitha (20), and Lavepreet Singh (23), both residents of Jagdev Kalan village here.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against both suspects. The police have launched a probe after bringing them into custody. A bike was also recovered from them.

Amolakdeep Singh, in-charge, CIA staff-I, said during patrolling and checking of vehicles on the Loharaka road, the police intercepted two bike-borne persons on suspicion. During search, the police recovered 210 gm of heroin from their possession.

“The suspects were coming towards the city from the Loharaka road when they were intercepted by the police. Their search led to recovery of the drug. They were produced in a court, which sent them to three-day police remand. Investigation is on to ascertain their backward and forward links in the illegal trade,” he said.

More recovery of the drug was expected during their interrogation, he added.