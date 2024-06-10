Two nabbed with 255 gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 9

A police party led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Chand arrested two persons on Saturday with 255 grams of heroin near Kals village.

The ASI said the arrested suspects were identified as Rasal Singh, a resident of Kals village, and Amandeep Singh Matta, a resident of Masatgarh village. The suspects were booked under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act by the Khemkaran police on Saturday.

