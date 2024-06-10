Two nabbed with 255 gm heroin

Tarn Taran, June 9
A police party led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Chand arrested two persons on Saturday with 255 grams of heroin near Kals village.
The ASI said the arrested suspects were identified as Rasal Singh, a resident of Kals village, and Amandeep Singh Matta, a resident of Masatgarh village. The suspects were booked under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act by the Khemkaran police on Saturday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack
State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
Two berths in kitty, TDP keen on spl package for Amravati capital project
Likely to get two more berths in next expansion