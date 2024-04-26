Two nabbed with 3 kg heroin, pistol

Amritsar, April 25
In a joint operation, CIA staff and cops of the Lopoke police station, Amritsar (Rural), have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 3 kg of heroin along with a pistol, besides four rounds, a magazine and a motorcycle from their possession.
The arrested suspects were identified as Jasbir Singh, a resident of Dhanoe Khurd village falling under the Gharinda police station, and Sarabjit Singh, alias Saba, a resident of Shura village falling under the Lopoke police station here.
The duo were arrested from Shura village following specific inputs. The suspects were travelling on a bike when they were intercepted by a police party. They tried to flee on seeing cops, but were arrested.
“An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard. The suspects would be produced in a competent court for seeking their police remand for further probe to establish their backward and forward links,” said Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural).The police said as per preliminary probe, the suspects did not have any criminal record.
“We are probing into their links with Pakistani smugglers. The drug was apparently smuggled from across the border fence. We are trying to locate the area from where the contraband was smuggled into the Indian territory,” a police official said.
