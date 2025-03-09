DT
Home / Amritsar / Two nabbed with 500-gm heroin

Two nabbed with 500-gm heroin

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:21 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
The BSF and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have arrested two drug smugglers leading to the seizure of a packet of heroin weighing over 500 gm. The operation was carried out near Jasraur village falling under the jurisdiction of the Bhindi Saida police station here on Saturday.

A BSF spokesman said based on the intelligence shared by the NCB, the police deployed an ambush party near the designated area where the movement of two drug traffickers was noticed. He said BSF troops chased and caught one of the accused while the other managed to give the slip. The BSF recovered a packet containing 506 gm of heroin, a smart phone with 3 SIMs and a motorcycle from

his possession.

The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a steel ring indicating that it was dropped using a Pakistani drone. The accused was a resident of Saidpur village. Later, during an initial probe, the police identified his accomplice who was arrested from Avan Vasu village falling under the Bhindi Saida police station.

Both the traffickers were handed over to the police for further registration of an FIR and investigation.

