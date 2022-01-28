Two nabbed with 750-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Lopoke police on Wednesday nabbed two alleged drug peddlers with 750 gm of heroin here. The police also recovered a computer scale from their possession. Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh and Gurmeet Singh of Muhawa village located near the Indo-Pak border and falling under the Gharinda police station here. Amrik Singh, investigating officer, said he along with his team was present at Beharwal village distributary when they signalled a bike coming from Vaniyeke village. On seeing the police party, they tried to slip away after taking a U-turn. He said the police team saw them throwing away some material. The police arrested the duo and on searching them the police recovered the contraband and the computer scale from them. He said the accused was produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody. The police were trying to ascertain the source of the contraband, which apparently was smuggled from across the border. The police have registered a case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the two. TNS

Illicit liquor destroyed

Tarn Taran: The joint team of the Excise Department and the police, under Operation Red Rose, conducted a major search operation on Thursday, with the help of drone cameras in the mand area of Kirian and Marar villages. Excise Officer Navjot Bharti said during the day-long operation, 63,060 kg of lahan stored in 19 big tarpaulin sheets and three iron drums was recovered from the area along Beas. The illicit liquor was destroyed on the spot. Cases have been registered against the unidentified persons of Kirian village at Chohla Sahib police station. Vishal Jeet Singh SP (D), Navjot Bharti, local Excise Officer and Preetinder Singh DSP Goindwal Sahib supervised the operation. Shiv Darshan Singh, SHO, Chohla Sahib, Excise and Taxation Inspector Purshotam Pathania, ETI Jatinder Singh, along with the Excise Police, Tarn Taran, and the district police, headed the teams. OC

4 mobile phones seized from jail

Amritsar: During a search operation, Amritsar Central Jail authorities seized four mobile phones in the high-security jail complex. The mobiles were recovered from Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi of Baler village in Tarn Taran, Kunal Barian of Dhamnode Panch Mehal and Lovepreet Singh of Bhura Kona village in Tarn Taran. A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act was registered against them on the complaint of Assistant Jail Superintendent Sarabjit Singh. TNS

Road accident claims one life

Amritsar: An unidentified beggar was run over by an unidentified vehicle near Jaintipur village here on Wednesday evening. Mukha Singh of Chachowali village informed the police that he was going from Chachowali village to Jaintipur village when he found the body of a handicapped beggar who used to roam in the area. The police have registered a case under Section 304-A of the IPC against the unidentified driver of the vehicle.