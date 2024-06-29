Two nabbed with illegal weapon

Amritsar: Acting on a tip-off, the Mattewal police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing an illegal weapon. They were identified as Gurbhinder Singh, alias Bhinda, of Suropadda village, and Arshdeep Singh of Bhoewali village. According to the police, the suspects were going from Mattewal village to Boparai village when they were intercepted. During search, the police seized a .32 bore pistol along with four rounds of ammunition from them. A case under the Arms Act was registered against suspects. tns
One held with 260 gm heroin
Amritsar: The Jandiala police have arrested Sukhwinder Singh of Dharad village for allegedly possessing 260 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect and further probe was on to find the source of the drug, the police said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh
The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...
Iran seesawing vote results put race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili
After counting over 12 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.3 mil...
Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8
Monsoon arrived with a fury, lashing the city with its highe...
Bengal Governor files defamation suit against CM Mamata Banerjee for unsavoury remarks
Bose criticised Banerjee for her remarks; stated it was expe...
AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters, Delhi Police say no permission
Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deplo...