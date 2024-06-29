Two nabbed with illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Acting on a tip-off, the Mattewal police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing an illegal weapon. They were identified as Gurbhinder Singh, alias Bhinda, of Suropadda village, and Arshdeep Singh of Bhoewali village. According to the police, the suspects were going from Mattewal village to Boparai village when they were intercepted. During search, the police seized a .32 bore pistol along with four rounds of ammunition from them. A case under the Arms Act was registered against suspects. tns

One held with 260 gm heroin

Amritsar: The Jandiala police have arrested Sukhwinder Singh of Dharad village for allegedly possessing 260 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect and further probe was on to find the source of the drug, the police said.

