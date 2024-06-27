Two Nihangs booked for ransacking shop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 26

The police have booked two Nihangs for allegedly ransacking kiosks of cigarettes and tobacco products in the walled city area. The incident happened on Monday evening.

This is second case registered against Nihang in this connection. Besides criminal trespass, the police also added sections of robbery after the complainant alleged that Nihangs took away Rs 20,500 from his shop.

Those booked were identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Mudhal village, Verka, and Fateh Singh, a resident of New Partap Nagar locality.

Jagdish Parsad Chaurasia, a resident of the Mahan Singh Gate area, said the suspects, along with their unknown accomplices, ransacked his shop, threw all items on the road and set them on fire.

Earlier, a case was registered with the Division B police station in this connection. Nihangs had destroyed several shops in the walled city at that time.

Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Kotwali police station, said the suspects were currently in judicial custody. He said they would be brought on production warrant and arrested in the case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.