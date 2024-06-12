Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

Amritsar rural police have busted an inter-state illegal arms smuggling racket backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with the arrest of its two operatives, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harshdeep Singh of village Ratoke in Tarn Taran and Shubham Kumar of Guru Nanakpura in Amritsar. Police have also recovered three pistols, including two 9mm Glock pistols, a .30 bore pistol along with 13 live cartridges and two mobile phones from their possession. The police also impounded their Toyota Fortuner car (KA 42 M 5357).

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that Amritsar rural police have also booked another Rajasthan-based operative in the racket, identified as Bhupinder Singh, who is said to be a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and used to supply weapon consignments to the arrested accused for further delivery to criminal elements. Police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused Bhupinder Singh, he said. Pertinently, the accused Harshdeep Singh and Bhupinder Singh, who have a criminal background with cases pertaining to NDPS and Arms Act registered against them, became known to each other while lodged at Ferozepur Jail.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh said that following reliable inputs that the accused Harshdeep along with Shubham was going to deliver a weapon consignment, teams from the CIA staff laid a trap in the area under Gharinda police station and arrested both the accused when they were travelling in their Fortuner car and recovered a .30 bore pistol along with nine live cartridges from their possession. Later, police teams also recovered two 9 mm Glock pistols from the location pinpointed by accused Harshdeep, he added.

He said that further investigations were on to trace the forward and backward linkages of the module. More arrests and recoveries are expected, he added. An FIR has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Gharinda police station in Amritsar rural police district.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaurav Yadav #Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters #Punjab Police