Amritsar: Two of carjackers gang nabbed, two vehicles recovered

Amritsar, April 24
The police have cracked a carjacking case and arrested two persons in this connection. A car was snatched from a Ludhiana-based taxi driver from the Golden Avenue area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
Those arrested were identified as Sahildeep Singh, alias Vishal (19), and Vishal, alias Vishu (20), both residents of the Harike Pattan area in Tarn Taran district. Three of their accomplices, including a woman identified as Puja of Delhi, and Karanbir (23) and Raja (25) of Harike were still absconding, said Alam Vijay Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), law and order.
The DCP said victim Maan Singh of Ludhiana stated to the police that he drives a Hyundai make Aura car as taxi and had come to Amritsar with a passenger on April 18. The victim said he dropped the passenger in the Golden Avenue area on April 18 evening. Mann said while he was sleeping in his car, around 12.15 am, a girl knocked on the window and demanded money. The victim said when he refused, three youth came on the spot and took out the car keys after which vehicle’s door locks opened. The suspects jumped into the car and thrashed the victim. Later, they drove the car towards the Jalandhar road and threw the victim out of the vehicle near Manawala. They also took away victim’s cellphone and purse.
The DCP said during probe, the police arrested Sahildeep. During his interrogation, he revealed the name of Vishal, who was arrested from his residence. The DCP said the Aura car (bearing registration No. PB-01-D-2527) was recovered from Ropar. He further said a Mahindra Thar SUV (bearing registration No. PB-80-0805) used in the crime was recovered from Vishal. The DCP said all suspects had criminal record.
