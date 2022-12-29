Two of robbers’ gang land in police net

Amritsar, December 28
The police arrested two members of a gang, which used to rob commuters, here today. The suspects have been identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Dhumman, and Hardeep Singh, alias Bholu, both residents of Gwal Mandi, Ram Tirath Road.
Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-II, said a video of the robbers went viral two days ago. A team, led by Kawalpreet Singh, ACP (West), and Sub-Inspector Khushbu Sharma, SHO, Cantonment, arrested two members of the gang, who looted people by threatening them with sharp weapons (datar) at night.
Shamu, a resident of Putlighar area, in his complaint to the police stated that he was heading toward the railway station around 9.30 pm to drop his cousin brother, Paras. When they reached Radha Krishna temple road in Putlighar, three persons intercepted them. The suspects, who were carrying baseball bats, started thrashing them badly. They threatened them and took away Rs 7,800 from him.
The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The video went viral on social media. The police team investigated the case from all aspects. They arrested the suspects, Deepak Kumar, alias Dhumman, and Hardeep Singh, alias Bholu.
The police recovered baseball bats used at the time of the incident and two knives from their possession. Police officials stated that the suspects would be produced in a court to get their remand for further investigation.
