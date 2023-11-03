Two peddlers injured in police firing; heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 2

Two drug peddlers were injured in firing when a police party intercepted them at Khalchian here on Wednesday. They fired at the police party following which the police team retaliated leaving the two traffickers in a car injured.

They were then taken to hospital and are out of danger. Both suffered bullet injuries in the arm. The police confiscated 270 gm of heroin from their possession. A case on charges of attempt to murder, under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act was registered against them.

Those arrested were identified as Sukhjinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh, both residents of Morinda and Rupnagar, respectively.

The police said Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh along with the police party was on patrol on the main GT Road and when they reached near Chandi palace in Khalchian, they found a Swift car (PB-12-Z-8377) parked on the roadside.

Superintendent of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota said when the police vehicle approached the car, the occupants tried to flee and fired at the police party. He said the police team took positions and retaliated. He said in the meantime, the DSP, Baba Bakala, along with their gunmen also reached the spot, surrounded the car and countered the firing.

“Soon after the firing stopped from the car, the police team cautiously approached the car and found the two occupants injured. They were rushed to private hospital. The police recovered 270 gm of heroin from them,” said Sahota.

The police registered a case under Sections 307 (murder bid), 353 (assaulting government servant while discharging duty), 427 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 21, 29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act was registered in this regard.

DSP Sukhwinder Singh said the duo faced four criminal cases each. They had come to get the heroin consignment, he said.