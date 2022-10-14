Two petrol pumps robbed in Amritsar rural belt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

Two bike-borne armed miscreants looted two petrol pumps under the Kathunangal and Jhander police stations here on Wednesday. Both the incidents were captured on CCTV cameras. Both the petrol pumps are located 24 km apart.

The accused had covered their faces and were driving a bike which did not have a registration number.

Hargurinder Singh, a resident of Maan village, the victim, who works as salesman at Sachchar Kisan Sewa Kender petrol pump in Ajaibwali village, told the Kathunangal police that he has been working with the filling station for the past five months. He said yesterday at around 3.40 pm, he was present at the pump when two bike-borne persons came. They got petrol filled in the bike’s tank and handed over Rs 200 to him. He said as he took out cash from his pocket for returning the balance amount, the accused took out a pistol and pointed it at him.

They threatened to kill him and snatched Rs 14,700 from him and fled. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Arms Act against unknown persons in this regard.

In another incident, two motorcyclists looted Rs 3,500 from another petrol pump located at Majjepura village. The incident occurred at around 3 pm. The money was looted from Vinod Kumar, the salesman with a similar modus operandi. The police have registered a case and launched further probe.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the same gang was involved in the two robberies.

Swapan Sharma, SSP Amritsar rural, said the accused would be identified and arrested soon. He said the police was working on certain clues.