Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 15

Six persons were killed in separate road mishaps which occurred in the rural belt here on Saturday. The police have registered separate cases in this connection and launched a further probe.

Kuldeep Singh (36), a resident of Jhande village, lost his life when he was hit by an unknown car driver on the main GT Road here. Hardeep Singh, brother of the victim, told the police that they had gone to the house of Ranjit Singh who lived on the outer of the village. He said while returning they were crossing the road around 7.40pm on Friday when a speeding car hit his brother. After hitting his brother, the car driver sped away. He said he rushed his brother to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where he succumbed.

In another incident, Ashu Babbar of Manimajra near Chandigarh was killed when a speeding truck hit him near Talwani Ghuman village. The complainant, Sanjiv Arora, a resident of Gate Hakima and relative of the deceased, said he was a taxi driver. He said on Friday he, being accompanied by his brother-in-law Ashu Babbar, picked up a passenger from Uthian village in Amritsar.

He said after dropping the passenger in Pathankot, they were returning to Amritsar and reached near Talwandi Ghuman village. He said Ashu was driving the car. He said Ashu stopped the car to urinate. He said when he was coming back, a truck coming from the Batala side hit Ashu who was critically injured in the mishap. The truck driver fled the spot leaving the truck behind.

He said he rushed the victim to GND Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The driver of the car was later identified as Sarvan Singh of Kotli Mallian village. A case was registered against him.

Similarly, in another instance, an unidentified elderly man was killed in a road mishap after he was hit by a speeding car in Ajnala here on Saturday. Ramanjit Singh of Ajnala said he was strolling on the Sarai village road when he saw a speeding car hitting the victim who was walking on the road. The car driver sped away. The victim was admitted to the Ajnala Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

In the fourth instance occurred at Dadduana village falling under the Jandiala police station here, a youth, identified as Joban Singh of Malluwal village, was killed when a car being driven rashly collided with his bike. His two friends, Gurpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh who were riding pillion, also sustained serious injuries.

Sukhchain Singh, father of the victim, told the police that he along with his son Joban Singh, Balwinder Singh, his son Gurpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh of the same village had gone to meet Balwinder Singh’s sister at Fatehpur Rajputa village.

He said when they were returning he was riding pillion with Balwinder Singh while Joban, Gurpreet and Mandeep were travelling on a separate bike. He said when they reached near the Dadduana bus stop, a car hit Joban’s bike killing him on the spot while Gurpreet and Mandeep sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Later, they succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The driver of the car was identified as Amandeep Singh of Dadduana village. A case was registered in this connection and further investigations were underway. The accused was yet to be arrested.

