Two robbers arrested with car, pistol

Amritsar, March 9
With the arrest of two persons, the Amritsar (Rural) police today cracked a dacoity case in which a woman and her daughter was looted. The suspects had decamped with a car, gold jewellery, three mobile phones and cash from the victims’ house. The incident occurred on February 28 when the victims were alone at house and just opened the outer gate in the morning.
SSP Satinder Singh said on February 28, Ranjit Kaur of Butar Khurd village lodged a complaint with the police that she and her daughter Jaspreet Kaur were alone in the house. Around 6.30 am, she opened the gate of the house when two youths with covered faced entered the premises and detained them on pistol point. She said the suspects took away their car bearing registration number PB-02-ED-6708, gold earrings, three mobile phones and Rs 5,000 cash from them.
The SSP said an FIR was registered at the Mehta police station in this regard. He said during scanning of footage of the CCTV cameras, the police identified suspects as Jagjit Singh and Jatinder Singh of Baba Bakala Sahib. The police recovered .32 bore pistol and car from them. The suspects were brought on police remand for further probe, the SSP said.
