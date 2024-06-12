Two sisters thwart robbery attempt

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 11

Two courageous sisters thwarted the attempt of two persons to rob them near Kallha village here on June 7.

The women, identified as Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Verowal Bawian, and her sister Harpreet Kaur of Darapur village were on their way back from Tarn Taran on a Moped. When they reached near Kallah village, two motorcycle-born persons appeared from the rear and drove parallel to their moped.

One of the robbers made an attempt to snatch the bag hanging on a shoulder of Harpreet Kaur who was riding pillion. Harpreet resisted but fell down on the road. Both sisters warned the robbers who ran away from the spot. The Goindwal Sahib police have registered a case in this regard.

