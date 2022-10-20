Two snatchers land in police net

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 19

The city police nabbed two snatchers and recovered four mobile phones from their possession here today.

The suspects have been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Loon Mandi, and Sonu, alias Laddu, a resident of Krishna Nagar.

Gagandeep Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the A Division police station, stated that Hari Shankar complained to the police that he was heading towards Shivala Temple from the bus stand. Two unidentified persons came from behind and snatched his mobile phone. The duo fled from the spot after committing the crime.

On the complaint of Hari Shankar, the police initiated the action and arrested the suspects within a few hours. A case under Sections 379-B, 411 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against them.