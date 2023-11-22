Two snatchers nabbed within hours of crime

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

The Division C police nabbed arrested two snatchers within four hours of snatching in Gilwali Gate area here on Monday.

They were identified as Sahilpreet Singh alias Sanju of Mandir Wala Bazaar, Sultanwind road and Arshdeep Singh alias Ashu of Wadhawa Singh Colony, Tarn Taran Road. The police have recovered the snatched mobile phone and the bike used in the crime.

They were booked by the police on the complaint of Sandeep Singh of Kot Baba Deep Singh area. He said that he was coming from Khazana Gate to Chatiwind Gate on an auto and reached near Gilwali gate when two motorcycle-borne persons snatched his mobile phone.

The police said that the accused were nabbed within four hours of the incident. The police traced the bike (PB-46-AH-5133) which helped in nabbing the suspects. A case under section 379-B and 411 of IPC was registered against him. Further investigations were in progress.

Meanwhile, three unknown persons looted a mobile and cash from Ramkesh Meena, a resident of Railway quarters B Block. Meeta was returning his quarter in the intervening night of November 19-20. He said that he was going on foot to his house when three persons came on a scooter (PB-02-DG-7445) and stopped him. The accused snatched his mobile and Rs 9000 cash and a gold chain from him.

The police have registered a case against three unidentified persons.

