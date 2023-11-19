Two snatching cases reported in rural belt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

Unidentified bike-borne youth snatched a bag containing Rs 44,000 from a woman near Cheema Bath village, falling under the Beas police station, here yesterday.

Ajmer Singh, a resident of Kot Mehtab, told the police that on Friday at around 2 pm he along with his wife Balwinder Kaur had gone to Punjab National Bank branch at Rayya and withdrew Rs 44,000 from the bank. He said while returning when they reached bear Cheema Bath village, a bike-borne youth snatched bag from his wife and fled.

Meanwhile, in another incident two armed persons snatched Rs 7,800 from an employee of a dhaba located at Ram Tirath Road here.

The victim was identified as Dharampal of Wadala Bhitewad village. He said on Thursday at around 8.30 pm the accused came on a motorcycle at the dhaba and demanded chapatis. He said the accused later took out a pistol like thing and threatened to shoot him. He said the accused then took out Rs 7,800 from his pocket and fled.