Two sons of drug peddler named in 1.97 cr seizure case

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 9

The Gharinda police have named two sons of alleged drug peddler Balwinder Singh, who along with his brother Gurpreet Singh of Kakkar village, located near the Indo-Pak border, was arrested with

Rs 1.97 crore drug money.

His both sons Harbhej Singh, alias Bheja, and Gurbhej Singh were lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail in drug-related cases. They also had FIRs related to seizure of mobile phones inside jail registered against them.

“Harbhej and Gurbhej have been nominated in the FIR registered in connection with seizure of alleged drug money from Balwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh on June 5. The duo would be brought on production warrant in the next couple of days for further investigation,” said Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural).

Sources in the Police Department said Balwinder had gone to Pakistan thrice with religious jathas from 2015 to 2017. The police were now exploring his links with Pakistan-based smugglers and individuals.

“We are investigating his links with Pakistan-based anti-national elements, besides for how long they have been into the illegal trade,” the SSP said. Balwinder and Gurpreet were currently on police remand.

The duo was arrested by a special cell of Amritsar (Rural) police with Rs 1.97 crore drug money stashed in their house four days ago. Besides cash, the police had seized five mobile phones and a laptop from the residence of Balwinder Singh.

Harbhej Singh was arrested by Special Task Force, Mohali, with drugs in November 2021 while he had three cases of the Prisons Act registered against him for allegedly trying to sneak prohibited material, including drugs, into jail. Eight months later, his brother Gurbhej was arrested by the Mohali police in July 2022.

The police were also investigating into the hawala channel used to pay money to drug peddlers across the Indo-Pak border.

