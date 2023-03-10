Two tourists among 3 robbed by snatchers

Amritsar, March 9

Three persons, including two tourists, were robbed by snatchers in the last three-four days here. The police registered three separate cases in this connection on Wednesday.

As per information, Sakshi Sabharwal of Dehradun in Uttarakhand was robbed of her gold chain when she along with her husband was passing Katra Jaimal Singh area three days ago. She told the police that while passing the area two bike-borne persons came and snatched her gold chain. She had lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police that registered a case against unknown miscreants on Wednesday.

Similarly, Usha Singh of Hoogli in Kolkata was looted by two motorcycle-borne persons. She along with her family was going towards the railway station on an auto-rickshaw when they snatched her purse near Chitra Talkies near Hall Gate. It contained two mobile phones, Rs 30,000 and other important documents. The police have registered a case.

In another incident, a local resident, Ritu Bawa of Sharifpura locality, fell prey to the snatcher. She along with her family was strolling near RS Tower inside Hall Gate when unknown persons took away her purse containing Rs 5,000 and two mobile phones.

The police said investigations were in progress to identify and arrest the suspects.