Two travel agents booked for duping

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 29

The Nurmahal police have booked a father-son duo of travel agents for duping a woman of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of sending her son abroad who died on way to his destination.

Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harjindar Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, said the accused had been identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Sher Garh village under the Hoshiarpur Sadar police station, and his son Amandeep Singh.

The DSP said Baldish Kaur, widow of Ram Lubhaya, a resident of Sidham Mustadi village, complained to the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that she paid Rs 12 lakh to the accused for facilitating her son Manpreet’s migration to Portugal but he was sent to Serbia where her son died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel and thus she was cheated of Rs 12 lakh.

The DSP said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act had been registered against the accused after an inquiry. The Indian Embassy in Serbia is investigating the death of Manpreet.