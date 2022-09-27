Two trucks seized with sand, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

Ajnala police seized two trucks laden with over 14 hundred cubic feet of sand from Sahowal village and from Ajnala Chowk here on Sunday. The police arrested one person, identified as Avtar Singh of Sahowal village, who was later released on bail. Another truck driver managed to flee the spot.

Two separate cases were registered by the police.

Probe on A mining official intercepted a truck near the Sahowal village T-point in Ajnala. The police said the truck, carrying around 600 cubic feet of sand, had been confiscated. Investigations were on to ascertain from where the sand was excavated.

Similarly, another truck was seized at Ajnala Chowk. The truck was laden with 8.5 hundred cubic feet of sand.

According to information, the truck, being driven by Avtar Singh, was intercepted near the Sahowal village T-point in Ajnala by a mining official. The police said the truck, carrying around 600 cubic feet of sand, had been confiscated. Investigations were on to ascertain from where the sand was excavated.

Similarly, another truck was seized at Ajnala Chowk. However, unidentified driver of the truck fled the spot leaving the truck behind. The truck was laden with 8.5 hundred cubic feet of sand. The police said the mobile phone of the driver was in the truck.

Two separate cases under Section 21(1) of the Mining Act was registered in this regard and further investigation was in progress.