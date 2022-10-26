Two vehicle lifters arrested in Amritsar; nine two-wheelers seized

Amritsar, October 25
Acting on a tip-off, the Amritsar rural police nabbed two vehicle lifters and recovered nine bikes and scooters from their possession here on Monday.
Those arrested were identified as Lovepreet Singh of Focal Point and Laljit Singh of Bhagtupura. Both the accused have several criminal cases registered against them and were currently out on bail. Besides recovering nine vehicles, the police seized six mobile phones from their possession. A fresh case was registered against them and further investigations were in progress.
Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, SSP, Amritsar rural police, Swapan Sharma said the Chatiwind police arrested Lovepreet Singh during patrolling and his interrogation led to the seizure of five bikes and two scooters. He said during the probe, his accomplice Laljit was arrested and two scooters were seized from him.
The SSP said Laljit had a criminal background as cases under the Excise and NDPS Acts were registered against him at various police stations. He said more recoveries were expected during the course of further investigation.
