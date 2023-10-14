Two vehicles seized for illegal sand mining

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

Two cases of illegal mining were registered with Bhindi Saida and Ramdass police station here yesterday. The police confiscated a tipper and a truck laden with sand.

The Bhindi Saida police told that during patrolling they received a tip-off that a tipper laden with 900 cubic sand from Kot Sidhu village was coming towards Shahpur. The police laid a checkpoint and signalled the tipper to stop. However, unidentified tipper driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle. The police seized the same and registered a case against the driver.

Similarly, Ramdass police seized a truck laden with 400 cubic sand on Thursday. The police said the truck driver, identified as Pritpal Singh of Talwandi Hindua village, illegally excavated the sand from Ghonewal village mine near river Ravi. He was going toward Dharmabad village through Machhiwal village. The police immediately laid a naka and signalled the truck to stop but the driver fled away from the scene. He was later identified as Pritpal Singh. A case has been registered under the Mining Act against the driver.

