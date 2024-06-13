Two weapon smugglers sent to police remand

Amritsar, June 12
A local court today sent two alleged inter-state weapon smugglers to two-day police remand for further interrogation. The police said that during preliminary interrogation of the two suspects revealed that Rajasthan-based Bhupinder Singh, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, had served 10-year-sentence in an NDPS case. He came in contact with Harshdeep Singh in Ferozepur jail.
SSP Satinder Singh said raids were on to nab Bhupinder Singh, who was evading arrest. Harshdeep Singh of Ratoke village and Shubham Kumar of Guru Nanakpura here, were arrested by the Amritsar (Rural) police with two 9mm Glock pistols, a .30 bore pistol along with 13 live cartridges and two mobile phones. The police also impounded their Toyota Fortuner SUV bearing registration number KA 42 M 5357. Bhupinder used to supply weapons to the duo for further delivery to criminals.
