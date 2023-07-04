Two-week summer camps begin in district govt schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

The students of all government primary, pre-primary and secondary schools were welcomed back to school after the summer break with music, colourful canvases and dhol beats. As announced by Education Minister Harjot Bains, the two-week summer camp being organised by the Punjab Education Department to help children explore their talent, saw students participating in art workshops, dance and music classes, storytelling sessions and other interactive learning methods. The state government had released Rs 5 crore to buy learning material and host these workshops.

Taking this unique initiative seems to have served well for the schools, especially primary classes. The summer camp will continue till July 15 in all government schools across the district.