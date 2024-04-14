U-19, U-23 cricket trials for boys on April 18

Amritsar, April 13
The Amritsar Games Association (AGA) will conduct trials for the U-19 and U-23 district cricket team (men) at Gandhi Ground here on April 18.
Giving information, AGA honorary secretary IS Bajwa said the trials for U-23 boys will be held at 2 pm and the cut-off date of birth of the players who have to participate in these trials will be September 1, 2001.
He said similarly on the same day after 2 pm, trials for U-19 boys will be conducted and the cut-off date of birth of these players will be September 1, 2005.
He said the players giving the trial should bring digital birth certificates, passports, voter cards, residence proofs, passport-sized new photographs and Aadhaar cards with them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran
Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...
Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school
Wants management to meet safety guidelines first