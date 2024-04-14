U-19, U-23 cricket trials for boys on April 18

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 13

The Amritsar Games Association (AGA) will conduct trials for the U-19 and U-23 district cricket team (men) at Gandhi Ground here on April 18.

Giving information, AGA honorary secretary IS Bajwa said the trials for U-23 boys will be held at 2 pm and the cut-off date of birth of the players who have to participate in these trials will be September 1, 2001.

He said similarly on the same day after 2 pm, trials for U-19 boys will be conducted and the cut-off date of birth of these players will be September 1, 2005.

He said the players giving the trial should bring digital birth certificates, passports, voter cards, residence proofs, passport-sized new photographs and Aadhaar cards with them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket