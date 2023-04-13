Uday Sharma selected for National Wrestling C'ship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

Sixteen-year-old Uday Sharma, a budding wrestling player, has been selected to compete in the four-day National Wrestling Championship in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, starting on April 15. Uday secured a spot in the highly competitive tournament after winning the first place in the 65-kg U17 State Wrestling Championship.

Uday had already participated in the U15 National Wrestling Greco-Roman Championship held in Ranchi in 2021 and the U17 Federation Wrestling Cup held in New Delhi in December last year. After his victory in the school state championship held in Patiala last year, he earned his position in the national championship.

Uday’s father, Vikram Sharma, is a well-known coach who has trained a large number of players. Vikram is currently the Greco-Roman style coach of the Senior Wrestling team since 2018, and previously, he had been coach with the Junior National team for two years. During his playing career, Vikram had won gold medals in the World Police Games held in Canada in 2009 and the USA in 2011. Furthermore, he has also won eight gold medals in the All India Police Games and was the champion in the 2011 National Championship.