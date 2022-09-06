UK-based Hans Airways all set to connect Amritsar & Birmingham

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

UK-based Hans Airways is all set to connect Amritsar and Birmingham, which will be a bonanza for Punjabi diaspora living in England.

There is currently a huge demand on this route as Air India is operating only one weekly flight and the diaspora faces inconvenience of flying back to London from Punjab.

Sources in the aviation sector said the airlines wished to connect the Punjabi diaspora with India, Europe and North America. It would be providing the agriculturists of Punjab an opportunity to directly export farm fresh vegetables and other commodities to Birmingham and other cities across the UK.

They stated that the Airways is now in the last phase of completing all obligations in obtaining its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) from CAA and will be ready to commence scheduled operations within upcoming weeks.

A joint delegation of the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) and FlyAmritsar Initiative (FAI) comprising AVM patron Manmohan Singh Brar, Yogesh Kamra, convener (India), FAI, and Ravreet Singh, member, FAI, recently met Satnam Singh Saini and Amit Dhiman, chief executive officer and general manager for India of the British start-up airline.

They shared that the meeting was recently held to discuss the upcoming launch of non-stop flights between Birmingham and Amritsar by Hans Airways. The selection of Amritsar as the airline’s very first route from Birmingham represents the strong confidence of airlines in the market of Amritsar in Punjab. “It will not only benefit the diaspora with more options of travel between the two cities, but also the agriculture and cargo industry of the state,” added Brar.