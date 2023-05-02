Unanimity on complying with Akal Takht guidelines

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

After the representatives of Nirmaliye, Sindhi, Udasin and other sects associated with Sikhism unanimously decided to comply with the guidelines issued by the Akal Takht during the Parkash of Guru Granth Sahib, the sub-committee handed over its report to the Akal Takht to take a final call in the matter.

The sub-committee took the decision after holding a meeting with the representatives of all these sects at the SGPC office here recently.

The Akal Takht had appointed the sub-committee following complaints of possible law and order problems as members of the Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee raided those places where they doubted non-compliance of the norms in the installation of Guru Granth Sahib.

Akal Takht honorary secretary Gurmeet Singh, appointed coordinator of the sub-committee, said the Akal Takht had not authorised any organisation to forcibly remove Guru Granth Sahib from any place.