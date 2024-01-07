Uncertainty looms large over Aman Arora to be chief guest at Republic Day function

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

A day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit sought a report from the government on continuation of Cabinet Minister Aman Arora over his conviction in a criminal case, uncertainty looms large over his being chief guest during the Republic Day function in Amritsar.

The district administration recently announced that Arora would be the chief guest during the programme to be held on January 26.

When contacted Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyan Thori said so far, there was no instruction from the government over alternate name of the chief guest who will unfurl the Tricolour during the ceremony. He said the decision that who would be the chief guest falls in the domain of the government.

