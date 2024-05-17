Undaunted by disruptions, Sandhu carries on campaign

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

From attending multiple course dinners at The White House to sharing a cup of chai at Giani tea stall to taking a morning walk with voters in Company Bagh, BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri has been on the go since his arrival in the holy city even before the BJP’s poll campaign kicked off in Amritsar.

Post his nomination and despite facing disruptions during his campaign by protesting farmers, the former diplomat has been on the go, fuelling his poll campaign with the promise of development, employment and opening the doors for possible foreign collaborations in tourism, agriculture and aviation industry. Ever since March this year, Sandhu Samundri’s campaign office is abuzz with activity with Sandhu starting his day as early as 5 am on days, planning a door-to-door campaign route map, road shows, public meetings, etc. In last two days, he has held two massive roadshows in Attari and Rajasansi constituencies, attempting to woo the rural belt vote bank. He also inaugurated his poll office at Rajasansi during his road show.

His close aides, who accompany him through these poll trails, share that there is no specific working hours he conforms to. “Sometimes, his day stretches to a 10-hour schedule with multiple meetings, door-to-door campaigns and inviting members of civil societies to his camp office for open discussions around issues specific to Amritsar,” shared one of his media team volunteers.

His focus remains on solving the issues of rural border belt. In Attari and Rajasansi, where his road shows faced opposition from protesting farmers, he promised to re-establish local industry to bring in employment, open American Consulate in Amritsar, direct air connect with US, etc, which are some of his core poll promises. Despite his busy schedule, he surprised voters in Attari by making a brief stop at the residence of one of his house helps, Kabir Singh, who lives in Chhoti Attari village, to bless their newly born son. He also played with the infant, named Krishna.

