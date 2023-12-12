 Underage driving rampant in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Underage driving rampant in Amritsar

Parents rue absence of good public transport, say autos not safe

Students can often be seen violating the traffic norms with impunity in Amritsar. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 11

Underage driving has assumed alarming proportions in the city with many young people getting behind the wheels without proper documents and safety gear.

Ironically, it is seen more as an achievement by some parents while others consider it as their ‘compulsion’ in the absence of good public transport in city. They don’t consider the auto-rickshaws that ply on city roads as safe for their children.

Nevertheless, underage driving is not only illegal, but also puts many innocent lives, including that of the drivers, passengers and other commuters at risk. The sight of students driving bikes and scooters recklessly that too without safety gear is common in the city. The children can also be seen hitching a triple ride.

The parents pointed out that they don’t have the time to pick and drop their wards from the school and tuition centres because both of them are working. There is also no reliable public transport in the city with BRTS buses off the road due to procedural problems and the inability of the authorities to sort it out.

Dr Amandeep Singh, a local resident, pointed out that carelessness of some parents puts the life of commuters in danger. He said people should understand that if any mishap occurs involving their wards, then they would also be held responsible for it.

“These children can often be seen violating the traffic norms with impunity, over-speeding for the sake of thrill, putting not only their life at risk but also that of other commuters. Underage driving is strictly prohibited under the Motor Vehicles Act,” he said.

Sarabjit Singh, an advocate, pointed out that the amended Motor Vehicles Act has provisions under which guardians or parents of minors can be held accountable in case of a traffic offence. A police official attached with the traffic education cell of city police said that as per the Motor Vehicles Act, parents may face a penalty of up to Rs 25,000 or three years in jail. He said only those above 18 years are legally eligible to ride motorbikes. The offender would also be disqualified from getting a driving licence till he attains the age of 25, and the registration of the vehicle would also be cancelled for a year.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur said the traffic education cell has been holding seminars in schools to make the students aware about traffic norms. She said the traffic police was also contemplating to launch a drive against underage driving soon.


