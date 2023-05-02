Undertrial flees police custody in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 1

An undertrial escaped the custody of the Sri Goindwal Sahib police here on Saturday. The accused had been identified as Jashandeep Singh, a resident of Khakh village, who was arrested by the Goindwal Sahib police on April 25 in a theft case. He was brought to be produced in the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Khadoor Sahib, on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Lakhbir Singh said the accused asked them to allow him to answer the call of nature and constable Inderjit Singh accompanied him to the toilet. On way to the toilet, he hit the constable and fled the spot. The undertrial, arrested in a theft case, had been booked under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code.