Undertrial injured in clash at Patti sub-jail

Tarn Taran, June 7
An undertrial was injured in a clash with inmates at sub-jail in Patti on Thursday. The victim was identified as Dilbag Singh of Sabhra village. Sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh of the Patti police station said Dilbag Singh was attacked by Sukhbir Singh of Barwala village, Arashdeep Singh of Kalsian Kalan village, Kamal Singh of Jhugian Kalu village and Ajay of Kirtowal village.
He said the suspects were booked under Sections 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 42 of the Prisons Act. The sub-inspector said the suspects tried to create disturbance in the jail.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress
Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...