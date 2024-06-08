Undertrial injured in clash at Patti sub-jail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 7

An undertrial was injured in a clash with inmates at sub-jail in Patti on Thursday. The victim was identified as Dilbag Singh of Sabhra village. Sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh of the Patti police station said Dilbag Singh was attacked by Sukhbir Singh of Barwala village, Arashdeep Singh of Kalsian Kalan village, Kamal Singh of Jhugian Kalu village and Ajay of Kirtowal village.

He said the suspects were booked under Sections 323 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 42 of the Prisons Act. The sub-inspector said the suspects tried to create disturbance in the jail.

