Unhealthy lifestyle causes diabetes, hypertension: Doctor

Amritsar, March 18
The Health Department organised a training programme under Indian Hypertension Control Initiative to create awareness about non-communicable diseases as cancer, hypertension and diabetes here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said in case of hypertension, a person should try to control his or her body weight.
He said the biggest cause of hypertension and diabetes was a faulty lifestyle in which people eat unhealthy foods.
