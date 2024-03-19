Unhealthy lifestyle causes diabetes, hypertension: Doctor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

The Health Department organised a training programme under Indian Hypertension Control Initiative to create awareness about non-communicable diseases as cancer, hypertension and diabetes here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said in case of hypertension, a person should try to control his or her body weight.

He said the biggest cause of hypertension and diabetes was a faulty lifestyle in which people eat unhealthy foods.

