Union elects office-bearers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 23

Some mid-day meal workers, in a district level meeting organised on Tuesday at the Gandhi Municipal Park in Tarn Taran under the banner of Democratic Mid-Day-Workers Union (Punjab), discussed their current demands, and also elected office-bearers of the district branch.

Former employee leader Nachhattar Singh, Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) district president Partap Singh Thathgarh, Rajwant Kaur, Paramjit Kaur, Rajinder Kaur, Kashmir Kaur Emma and other leaders were present on the occasion. The leaders demanded a raise, two uniforms in a year, fixing of their duties and hours, among other things. Leaders of the union called upon the state government to redress their grievances.

Rajwant Kaur Saria Divina has been elected the district president and Paramjit Kaur Verowal the district general secretary of the Tarn Taran district branch of the union.