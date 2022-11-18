Union Minister presides over review meet of Centre-sponsored schemes in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, November 17

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday presided over a review meeting of the Central Government-sponsored schemes being undertaken in this district.

The proceedings were held at the conference hall of Sardar Beant Singh University. Prominent among those present on the occasion were DC Mohammad Ishfaq, ADC (General) Paramjit Kaur, and SDM Amandeep Kaur.

Meghwal asked the officials to take the schemes, sponsored by the Union Government, to the grassroots level.

The DC apprised the minister of the progress made by various schemes.

Earlier, on reaching Gurdaspur from Amritsar, the minister held meetings with BJP workers at different places. He also presided over a meeting of mandal presidents and members of the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Samiti. Preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were also deliberated upon.

Incumbent MP Sunny Deol remained absent, which, sources say, is a clear indication that the actor has no intention of contesting the next elections.