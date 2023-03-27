Unions hold govt responsible for mishap, seek aid for teachers’ kin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 26

The Master Cadre Union (MCU) in its district-level meeting organised here today held the state government responsible for the death of three Fazilka teachers who died in a road accident near Ferozepur on Friday. The teachers, residents of Fazilka district, were coming to different schools in Tarn Taran district when they met with an accident. Nine other teachers were injured in the accident.

Gurmeet Singh Bhullar, district president, MCU, presided over the meeting. The union expressed condolences to the families of the deceased teachers and demanded compensation and government jobs for their family members.

Jaswant Singh, Manjinder Singh Jhander, Parshotam Singh Kad Gill were among those who addressed on the occasion and condemned the state government for its transfer policy. The leaders demanded to transfer all the teachers near to their homes so that they could perform their duty properly.

The leaders said it was not the first such accident and now was the appropriate time to adjust teachers near to their homes.

The leaders of the Government Teachers Union Punjab and Punjab Subordinate Services Federation (PSSF) also organised a joint meeting here today and demanded compensation for the families of the deceased teachers.