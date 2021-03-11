Unions stage dharna in front of DSP’s office in Patti to seek justice for ‘rape victim’

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 21

Workers of different public unions staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Superintendent of Police’s (DSP) office at Patti here on Sunday.

The union leaders were seeking justice for a rape victim, a married woman of Bhathe Bhaini in the Patti area, who had been moving from pillar to post for justice for the last more than two years.

The 32-year-old victim was allegedly sexually exploited by her cousin, an Army personnel, identified as Angrej Singh, a resident of Ghadduwala (Ferozepur).

Narinder Kaur, leader of the Janwadi Istri Sabha, led the protesting workers. Members of the Dehati Mazdoor Sabha, the Usari Mazdoor Sabha and other unions too participated in the dharna.

Besides, Chamal Lal Darajke, Dharam Singh Patti, among others, also addressed the protesters during the dharna.

The union leaders alleged that the victim was sexually exploited by her cousin (son of father’s sister), an Army personnel, by luring to marry her.

She also gave birth to a child. They alleged the victim had approached the police many a time to get a case registered against the accused, but the police failed to redress her grievance.

The leaders said instead of registering a case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, the police registered the case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC on Saturday (August 20).

