Unions urge employees to fight for their rights in May Day rallies

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 1

Factory workers, farmers, employees and other trade union activists organised rallies and meetings on May Day to pay tributes to the Chicago martyrs in different parts of the district. The employees of Powercom, Roadways and other departments gathered at the main gate of the Roadways depot and urged their colleagues to be ready to fight for their rights. Prithipal Singh Marimegha, Pargat Singh Jamarai, Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, Balkar Singh Valtoha and other state leaders called for the unity of the trade union movement to get their demands accepted. The union leaders said that the Chicago martyrs had shown the path of sacrifice to the international labour and their eight hour daily schedule was fixed against the unlimited hours in those days.

The farmers, employees and trade union leaders talked of their respective demands and condemned the state and the Union Government for not accepting their current demands. Meanwhile, May Day was also celebrated in Patti, Chabal, Chohla Sahib and Khadoor Sahib.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran