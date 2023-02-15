United Sikhs comes to aid of quake-hit Turkey

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

Providing support to people of quake-hit Turkey, United Sikhs is collaborating with various governments and local organisations for relief operations and expanding assistance to the most affected regions. This includes digging the rubble looking for survivors and distributing relief supplies.

In addition to the relief aid in Diyarbakir, the United Sikhs team is going to set up a base in Hatay, one of the worst affected regions in southern Turkey.

Representatives/members of the United Sikhs from Amritsar said our volunteers from Denmark and Germany have joined the relief operations. They are also collaborating with local volunteers to quickly expand humanitarian assistance to the most affected areas.

Speaking about the disaster and the collaboration with governments, Gurpreet Singh, CEO, United Sikhs, said, “We are in pain seeing the wide scale of devastation and suffering. To maximise the relief work across regions, we are collaborating with government agencies in Hatay. As part of the initiative, our supporters would also help ship relief consignments of required items to Turkey. We need your generous support in providing urgent humanitarian relief to the affected.”

Gurvinder Singh, Director, United Sikhs International Humanitarian Aid, also appealed to that the scale of the disaster calls for a global response. “People are still trapped under the rubble. Those who survived have lost everything. They are in immediate need of humanitarian assistance. Please support us in providing critical aid to regions where no one has reached,” he said.

United Sikhs on-ground teams report that supplies including non-perishable items like baby food, water, tents, heaters, mattresses, pillows, warm socks and shoes, female hygiene products in addition to portable toilets and medical supplies are urgently needed. United Sikhs have urged donors to help in relief efforts via https://donate-usa.keela.co/turkeyrelief.