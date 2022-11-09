Unscrupulous elements fire gunshots in Chheharta

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

Another firing incident has rocked the holy city. Several armed persons fired at a house and injured a person, identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Kapatgarh area in Chheharta here on Monday evening.

The police have booked Baldev Singh, alias Ravi, of the same locality along with two persons in this connection. The police have registered a case under Sections 336 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in this connection.

The family members of the victim alleged a local resident, who was allegedly associated with gangsters, created a ruckus in the area and indulged in the firing. They alleged when they had gone to lodge a complaint with the police, they failed to take any action and even asked to file a mild complaint in the incident.

Gurpreet Singh, who runs a taxi, said when he heard gunshot sounds, he went out to move his car to a side so that unscrupulous elements did not harm his car. However, the accused who were firing in the adjoining street came to him and started thrashing him. They attacked him with pistol handles leaving him injured. Later, they fled from the scene.

The police lodged an FIR on the complaint of Balkar Singh, a resident of the locality. He told the police that he along with his family was listening a religious path in the house on the first floor when he heard the sounds of firing opposite his house. He said he along with his wife come out and found three empty shells from the spot. He said his neighbour, Gurjinder Singh, also came outside. He said three unidentified persons opened fire in the air and fled from the house. One of them was Baldev Singh, alias Ravi.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk said the incident was not a gang war as being alleged. He said following a probe it was found that Harpal Singh of the same locality had a dispute with Ravi. He said raids were on to nab Ravi and his accomplices.