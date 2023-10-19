Uttar Pradesh resident nabbed by BSF while trying to cross over to Pakistan

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 18

The BSF arrested a resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP), identified as Mohammad Saimn (35) of the Muzaffarnagar area, for allegedly trying to cross over to Pakistan in an illegal manner.

He was later handed over to the Amritsar (Rural) police for further investigation. The police have booked Mohammad Saimn under Sections 3 and 12 of the Indian Passport Act.

Kamble Uttam, Assistant Commandant, C Company, 144 Battalion of the BSF, in his complaint to the police, stated that the suspect tried to cross over to Pakistan near the Rattan Khurad border outpost (BOP). Alert BSF jawans arrested him and after preliminary questioning, handed him over to the police. The police said his antecedents were being looked into. He was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.

