Update Aadhaar cards issued 10 years ago, says UIDAI official

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 15

Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director-General of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), said it was mandatory to update Aadhaar cards issued 10 years ago.

Addressing the officials during a meeting of the district monitoring committee held here today, she said it was mandatory to update Aadhaar cards. She asked the officials concerned to check whether the Aadhaar card was genuine or fake through the QR code app. Among others, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan and officials of various departments at the District Administrative Complex.

She, along with the DC, reviewed the Aadhaar registration for those falling in the age group of 0-5 and 6-15 years in the district. She said if the Aadhaar card was found fake after checking through the QR code app, a case of forgery should be registered against the person immediately.

She asked the officials to enrol Aadhaar of newborn children at health institutions in the district. Since biometrics of newborn children was not mandatory, registration must be done at the time of birth only. She asked district education officers present in the meeting to expedite 100 per cent registration of children in the age group of 6-15 years. She said if any child in the 0-5 age group was already enrolled for Aadhaar, its biometrics should also be updated once it reaches five.

She stated that non-resident Indians, who have Indian passports, should get the Aadhaar registration by filing Form No. 23. Those Indians who have foreign passports could get the Aadhaar registration on the basis of the address where they have been staying for the past 180 days.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said Aadhaar enrolment campaign for children in the age group of 0-5 and 5-15 years would be intensified in the district. There were 179 Aadhaar registration kits (machines) in the district and assistance of the police would be taken to make Aadhaar cards of people above the age of 18 years. He said the facility of generating Aadhaar card was available at 41 Sewa Kendras in the district and a counter is reserved for disabled and elderly persons there from 3 pm to 5 pm every Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Urban Development Amandeep Kaur, District Education Officer Elementary Rajesh Sharma, District Education Officer Secondary Jugraj Singh, District Programme Officer Manjinder Singh, Lead Bank Manager Pritam Singh were among those present on the occasion.